The Daily Record announces 2017 Innovator of the Year winners

The Daily Record has announced its 2017 Innovators of the Year ̶ 26 individuals and companies who have created new products, services or programs that have had a positive effect on business, industry or the community.

Nominees were asked to complete an application that explained their innovation and the impact it has made on Maryland. The nominations were judged on four basic criteria: originality, power, challenge and value. For this year’s honorees, their innovative achievements took place between January 2016 and July 2017.

“Innovators are constantly creating, improving and creating again. They make a huge difference in people’s lives, in the economy and in the success of our region,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, publisher of The Daily Record. “The Daily Record is pleased to recognize this year’s Innovators of the Year and their passion, creativity and drive that result in new products and processes that have a positive impact on Maryland and beyond.”

The winners will be honored at an awards event Oct. 18 at the American Visionary Art Museum in Baltimore.

