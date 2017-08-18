Bankruptcy Associate

Mid-sized Baltimore multi-practice firm with a nationally-recognized regional bankruptcy practice seeks a bankruptcy associate. Applicants with 2-5 years experience in the areas including creditors’ rights, commercial bankruptcy, and commercial litigation are preferred. Admittance in Maryland is required. Applicants should possess strong academic credentials and excellent research and writing skills, and have the ability to work independently. Compensation commensurate with experience. Please submit your resume in confidence to blindbox@thedailyrecod.com and reference Box #2575 in the subject line.