Quantcast

Economist to local Md. governments: Prepare for a downturn

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter August 18, 2017

OCEAN CITY — A leading state economist urged local government officials to prepare for an inevitable economic downturn that he said is coming soon. Anirban Basu, speaking to a gathering of county leaders at the annual Maryland Association of Counties summer conference, said that while he is optimistic about the economy for the balance of the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo