Law school lets students get degrees in American, Canadian law

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire Thomas Franz August 18, 2017

  DETROIT – At the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law, many students are returning this month to a program that is allowing them to earn degrees in both American and Canadian law. UDM’s Canadian and American Dual JD program allows students to earn two law degrees in just three years by earning 60 credits at ...

