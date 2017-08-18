Quantcast

Maryland removes Roger Taney statue from State House

By: Associated Press Brian Witte August 18, 2017

ANNAPOLIS — A statue of the U.S. Supreme Court justice who wrote the 1857 Dred Scott decision that upheld slavery and denied citizenship to African Americans was removed from the grounds of the Maryland State House early Friday morning. The statue of Roger B. Taney was lifted away by a crane at about 2 a.m. It ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo