Md. medical tech company could raise $28M in stock offering

Senseonics Holdings Inc., a medical technology company based in Germantown, plans to raise as much as $28.8 million before any expenses through a public stock offering. The company is offering 11,637,500 shares of its stock to the public at a price of $2.15 per share. The underwriter of the offering can buy an additional 1,745,625 shares to ...