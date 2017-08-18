Quantcast

Veteran’s effort to help woman becomes a police brutality case

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Lynh Bui August 18, 2017

David Rogers had only wanted to help. The Army veteran was taking a morning walk on doctor's orders when he came upon a woman locked out of her car. As Rogers fished for her trapped keys with a coat hanger, a man with a gun at his side appeared. Quickly, the attempt to be a good Samaritan ...

