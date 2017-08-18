Rajesh Kumar and Rose Wilson | Y in Central Md.

The Y in Central Maryland has added Rajesh Kumar and Rose Wilson to its Harford County Community Leadership Board.

Kumar serves as the strategy and transformation leader with IBM in the strategy and business development organization of its hybrid Cloud unit. In this role, he is responsible for aiding senior executives in analyzing the shift to an as-a-service market and IBM’s readiness to help its clients transform. He works on complex, global and strategic issues, and develops implementable solutions

Wilson is a development research analyst at Johns Hopkins University where she identifies, researches and analyzes prospects for major gift cultivation and solicitation. She has worked for Johns Hopkins for the last five years, originally as a development coordinator.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.