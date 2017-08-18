Carroll Co. jury convicts drug dealer who bailed on trial

A New York man who showed up for his drug possession trial but did not return after a lunch recess on the first day still found himself convicted in Carroll County Circuit Court earlier this week.

Jon Derek Rodriguez was prosecuted in absentia and a warrant issued for his arrest after he failed to return to his trial Monday, according to a news release from the Carroll County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The trial continued without Rodriguez and a jury convicted him of possession of cocaine and marijuana with the intent to distribute Tuesday.

After the guilty finding, Judge J. Barry Hughes sentenced Rodriguez — still absent — to 13 years in the Division of Corrections.

Rodriguez was arrested in January after Taneytown Police Department officers investigated his car, which was parked illegally in front of the local fire department and smelled burned marijuana. A search following a K-9 scan found more than 16 pounds of marijuana, eight vials of cocaine and $485 in cash.