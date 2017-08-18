Quantcast

UB Law, UM Carey law schools’ enrollment holds steady

Both schools see uptick in number of applicants

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 18, 2017

  Enrollment at both Maryland law schools is holding steady at around 200 students this fall, but slightly more applicants vied to get their legal education from the Baltimore-based institutions during this admissions cycle. The University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law will have 210 first-year students on campus this fall. Across town, approximately 200 ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo