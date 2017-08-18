Quantcast

Va. law school students bring lobbying to the masses

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire Peter Vieth August 18, 2017

RICHMOND, Va. – Four University of Richmond law students think they have a better idea for giving ordinary citizens their own voice at the state capitol. The quartet has launched a project that uses crowd funding to finance lobbying efforts on selected issues. Their CrowdLobby website is already generating money for six lobbying campaigns, but time ...

