Brooks R. Amiot, Larry R. Seegull, Gil A. Abramson, Richard J. Hafets, Emmett F. McGee, Joy M. Napier-Joyce, Laura A. Pierson-Scheinberg and Stephen M. Silvestri | Jackson Lewis

By: Sean Wallace August 21, 2017

Eight attorneys in the Baltimore office of Jackson Lewis PC have been listed in The Best Lawyers in America 2018.

Earning the honor were:

Managing principal Brooks R. Amiot (employment law – management; labor law – management; litigation – labor and employment); principal and office litigation manager Larry R. Seegull (employment law – management; labor law – management; litigation – labor and employment); and principals Gil A. Abramson (employment law- management; labor law – management; litigation – labor and employment); Richard J. Hafets (employment law – management; labor law – management; litigation – labor and employment); Emmett F. McGee Jr. (employment law – management; labor law – management; litigation – labor and employment); Joy M. Napier-Joyce (employee benefits law); Laura A. Pierson-Scheinberg (labor law – management); and Stephen M. Silvestri (employment law – management; labor law – management; litigation – labor and employment)

