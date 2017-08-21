Quantcast

Chesapeake plans half-million feet of speculative industrial space in Anne Arundel

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer August 21, 2017

Chesapeake Real Estate Group plans to develop as much as one million square feet of industrial and warehouse space on land in Anne Arundel County recently acquired from Exelon Corp. The company, in partnership with EverWest Real Estate Partners, plans to build 500,000 square feet of speculative industrial building as the first phase of development on the ...

