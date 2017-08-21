Quantcast

Johnson & Johnson loses $417M talc verdict in 1st Calif. case

By: Bloomberg August 21, 2017

Johnson & Johnson was ordered by a Los Angeles jury to pay $417 million to a 62-year-old woman who blamed her ovarian cancer on the company’s talc, in the first California trial over the product. The jury found the parent company and its consumer-products unit liable Monday for failing to warn a woman over the alleged ...

