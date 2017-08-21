Quantcast

Federal jury awards $500K to Forestville man Tasered by police

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 21, 2017

A Forestville man has been awarded more than $500,000 after he was Tasered during a traffic stop in the parking lot of a McDonald’s where he was picking up dinner for his children. The federal jury’s verdict in favor of Ronnie Lyles includes $500,000 in noneconomic damages and $1,600 in economic damages for the April 2012 ...

