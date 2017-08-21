Quantcast

Md. Democrats ask for records on Kushner properties

By: Associated Press August 21, 2017

Democratic lawmakers have requested thousands of pages of documents pertaining to properties owned by Kushner Cos. in Maryland. U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, and U.S. Reps. Elijah Cummings, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes and Anthony Brown, sent a letter to Kushner Cos. on Friday. President Donald Trump's son-in-law stepped down as CEO of the company ...

