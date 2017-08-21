Quantcast

MICA faculty member pens Trump on cover of The New Yorker

By: Associated Press August 21, 2017

A faculty member at the Maryland Institute College of Art has penned an upcoming cover for The New Yorker magazine. It features President Donald Trump on a boat blowing into a sail that looks like a Klu Klux Klan hood. The Baltimore Sun reports that David Plunkert's illustration is scheduled to be the magazine's upcoming cover. It provides ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo