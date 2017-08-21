Quantcast

Libraries training staff to administer overdose antidote

By: Associated Press August 21, 2017

WESTMINSTER — Some library workers in Maryland are learning how to administer an opioid overdose antidote. The Baltimore Sun reports that library systems in Harford, Carroll and Anne Arundel counties have begun offering training to staff in administering naloxone, commonly known as Narcan. Carroll County libraries Director Lynn Wheeler says 121 of her employees have participated in the optional ...

