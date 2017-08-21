Quantcast

Man sentenced to 30 years for killing transgender woman

By: Associated Press August 21, 2017

ROCKVILLE — A District of Columbia man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing a transgender woman in Montgomery County last April. The Washington Post reports Judge Marielsa Bernard imposed the maximum sentence for second-degree murder on Keith C. Renier. Renier fatally stabbed Keyonna Blakeney. She was found dead of multiple stab wounds in ...

