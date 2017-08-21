Quantcast

Monyka Berrocosa | John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation

By: Daily Record Staff August 21, 2017

berrocosa-monyka-john-w-brick-foundationMonyka Berrocosa has been named executive director of the John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation.

A highly awarded CEO, management consultant and renowned expert in sustainable growth, business development, nonprofit organizational management and scaling disruptive concepts, Berrocosa will oversee the foundation’s strategic growth nationally and internationally through development, management, logistics and operational efforts in tandem with Chief Engagement Officer Merrill Brick and founders, Victor and Lynne Brick.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo