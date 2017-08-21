Monyka Berrocosa | John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation

Monyka Berrocosa has been named executive director of the John W. Brick Mental Health Foundation.

A highly awarded CEO, management consultant and renowned expert in sustainable growth, business development, nonprofit organizational management and scaling disruptive concepts, Berrocosa will oversee the foundation’s strategic growth nationally and internationally through development, management, logistics and operational efforts in tandem with Chief Engagement Officer Merrill Brick and founders, Victor and Lynne Brick.

