COLA promotes laboratory science jobs with scholarships

COLA, the Columbia-based laboratory accreditation organization announced Tuesday it had awarded 10 scholarships with the idea of promoting laboratory science jobs that have an increasing number of vacancies.

The organization announced 10 winners of a $500 scholarship, incluidng Binika Chunara of the University of Maryland School of Medicine and Concetta Capoen of the University of Maryland.

COLA has run the scholarship program since 2012 to encourage more participation in laboratory science programs.

“COLA is proud to provide this financial support to these deserving students,” said CEO Douglas Beigel. “With a projected increase in the number of current laboratory job vacancies in the U.S., these scholarships will help the next generation pursue clinical laboratory science careers. Most importantly, it will enable them to make a difference in the lives of patients.”

In addition to the scholarship awards, COLA has funded a $25,000 endowment for the expansion of the Medical Laboratory Technician program at Howard Community College.

The other eight winners of the scholarship were: Carrie Nienhuis and Kristina Adams, University of North Dakota; Cassandar Snyder, Elmira College; Jessica Marie Coffindaffer, Pierpont Community &Technical College; Mollie Devening and Sunni Gresham, Louisiana Tech University; Priscilla Hall, Southwest University; and Estefanie Rodarte, Southwest University at El Paso.