Confederate memorial removed from outside Maryland court

By: Associated Press August 22, 2017

ELLICOTT CITY — A Confederate memorial has been removed from outside a Maryland courthouse. Photos posted on Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman's Facebook show the memorial outside the Circuit Court in Ellicott City being removed Monday night and placed onto a truck. Kittleman said the "more appropriate place for the memorial is in a museum, along ...

