Fallen forensics: Judges routinely allow disavowed science

By: Associated Press Denise Lavoie August 22, 2017

BOSTON — Two hairs that looked like the victim's; some dirt on a truck like that taken from the crime scene; a pattern on the bumper that resembled a design on the victim's popular brand of jeans. The case against Steven Barnes in the rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl seemed circumstantial, at best. So ...

