Quantcast

Official: Man makes fake bomb threat at Maryland airport

By: Associated Press August 22, 2017

LINTHICUM — Authorities say a man who falsely claimed he had a bomb inside a carry-on bag at a Maryland airport has been taken into custody. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's office said says bomb squad technicians performed an X-ray of the bag at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport early Tuesday and saw what looked like ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo