Michael G. Hendler, F. Kirk Kolodner, David B. Rudow and Tracy L. Steedman | Adelberg Rudow

Attorneys Michael G. Hendler, F. Kirk Kolodner, David B. Rudow and Tracy L. Steedman of Adelberg, Rudow, Dorf and Hendler LLC have been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2018.

Hendler has practiced family law for more than 40 years. In 2015 and 2016, he was named family law “Lawyer of the Year” in Baltimore by The Best Lawyers in America. Hendler has been selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers of America for each of the past 16 years. He also has been selected to Maryland Super Lawyers for the previous nine years and was listed in the top 10 in 2016 and in the top 100 for five years.

Rudow has been chose as one of the Best Lawyers in America for the past 14 years, including being named “Corporate Lawyer of the Year” in Baltimore in 2013. He has been selected to Maryland Super Lawyers for 11 years, including selection in the top 100 in the business/corporate category. Rudow’s practice concentrates on the areas of taxation, business transactions, estates and trusts and acquisitions and mergers and has has frequently lectured at seminars sponsored by the Maryland State Bar Association, the Maryland Institute for the Continuing Professional Education of Lawyers, the American Health Lawyers Association, Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants Chesapeake Tax Conferences and other professional and business organizations.

Steedman has been recognized in The Best Lawyers in America for the first time. Steedman focuses on commercial construction litigation, construction contract drafting and negotiation and green building law in Maryland. She handles commercial construction disputes, including bond claims and mechanics’ liens, trust fund and payment issues, impact and delay claims, construction defects and warranty issues on public and private projects. She has been selected to Maryland Super Lawyers since 2010 and was included in publication’s Top 50 Women in 2017.

Kolodner has 35 years of trial and transactional experience. For the past three years, he has been selected among The Best Lawyers in America for estate and trust litigation. He also has been selected to Maryland Super Lawyers for 10 years. For four years, he has had the distinction of being named among the 100 top lawyers in Maryland as a family law lawyer. His practice areas include family, divorce and marital separation law, guardianships, estate and trust litigation, business and commercial litigation, personal injury and real estate litigation. His primary focus is family and divorce law.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.