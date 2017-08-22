Quantcast

T. Rowe taps Céline Dufétel as next CFO

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter August 22, 2017

T. Rowe Price on Tuesday named Céline Dufétel as the money manager’s next chief financial officer and treasurer.

