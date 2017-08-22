Quantcast

Baltimore to settle portion of lawsuit with man punched by officer

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 22, 2017

The Baltimore City Board of Estimates is set to approve Wednesday a $50,000 settlement with a man who was assaulted by a police officer while two others did not intervene. Kollin Truss filed suit in 2014 and Officer Vincent Cosom was suspended after surveillance video was made public of him punching Truss before arresting him. Cosom is ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo