Quantcast

A 1995 TV show surprised him with his gay secret admirer; this week he leaves prison

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Kyle Swenson August 23, 2017

When the camera snapped on, Jenny Jones - the daytime 1990s talk show host responsible for mining tabloid drama and human outrageousness for ratings gold - laid a hypothetical on the viewers back home. "Now which of these ways would you choose to reveal your secret crush on someone?" Jones said. "A. Would you write that ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo