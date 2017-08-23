Quantcast

Altimmune plans new Gaithersburg R&D facility

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer August 23, 2017

Altimmune Inc. has leased a new 14,000-square-foot location in Gaithersburg and plans to add 45 new jobs in the next four years.

