Herbert Belgrad, Scott Patrick Burns, William W. Carrier III, Mark Dopkin, Alan M. Grochal, John B. Isbister, William C. Sammons and Thomas M. Wilson | Tydings & Rosenberg

Best Lawyers in America named Herbert Belgrad of Tydings & Rosenberg the 2018 “Lawyer of the Year” in Baltimore for his family law practice.

Best Lawyers also recognized seven other Tydings & Rosenberg lawyers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2018: Scott Patrick Burns, for mass tort litigation/class actions and product liability litigation defense; William W. Carrier III, for commercial litigation, employment law-management, and labor law-management; Mark Dopkin, for real estate law; Alan M. Grochal, for Bankruptcy and creditor/debtor rights, insolvency and reorganization law and bankruptcy litigation; John B. Isbister, for commercial litigation, mass tort litigation/class actions and product liability litigation defense; William C. Sammons, for commercial litigation; and Thomas M. Wilson, for antitrust law and litigation, and government relations practice.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.