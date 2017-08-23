Quantcast

Is setting pay based on prior salary the same as setting pay based on sex?

By: Commentary: Lindsey A. White and Parker Thoeni August 23, 2017

For a law that has been in existence since 1963, the federal Equal Pay Act continues to be hotly debated.  The question of whether setting compensation based on prior salary perpetuates sex-based pay discrimination and therefore violates the EPA was the subject of a recent 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision, while several jurisdictions ...

