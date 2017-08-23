Kelly Flanagan | The Cyphers Agency

Integrated marketing agency The Cyphers Agency has hired Kelly Flanagan as digital marketing coordinator to support the agency’s digital marketing team.

She will work on the Seasons Pizza, Anne Arundel Dermatology and McCartin Insurance accounts.

Flanagan, a former Cyphers intern, previously worked for TrackMaven and received a Bachelor of Arts in media and communication studies from The Catholic University of America. She lives in Severna Park.

