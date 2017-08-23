Kevin Miller and Samir Taylor | GWWO

Kevin Miller and Samir Taylor were named architect interns at GWWO.

Miler, a former GWWO student intern, re-joins the architectural staff after receiving a Master of Architecture from Ball State University in May. He received a Bachelor of Science in architecture from Ball State in 2015 and completed multiple internships during his master’s study. He has an interest in and wide experience with a variety of prototyping methods. Miller is also a member of the AIA Baltimore Design Awards Committee.

Taylor brings four years of experience to the firm. He graduated from Morgan State University in 2012 with a Master of Architecture. He also received a Bachelor of Science in architecture from Morgan State University and a bachelor’s degree in computer animation from Full Sail University. His experience within the AEC industry ranges from feasibility studies through construction administration services. Taylor is involved in a range of volunteer work as well as collaborations with both design professionals and artists throughout the Baltimore area.

