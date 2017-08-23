‘Amazon of Autos’ expands to Baltimore market

If you need a new car, but don’t want to leave your home to find it, a new option just entered the Baltimore market.

Carvana, whose co-founder called it the “Amazon of Autos,” expanded to Baltimore on Wednesday, the site’s 36th market.

Shoppers can find their car and financing, all on the Carvana website while sitting comfortably at home. The key is, Carvana also delivers the car to the buyer’s doorstep.

“You can do whatever you want however you want,” said Ryan Keeton, co-founder and chief brand officer of Carvana. “We’ve launched in 36 markets so we have the ability to bring you a car as soon as the next day.”

By cutting out the dealership, Carvana claims that in 2016, its customers saved $1,430 on average from the Kelly Blue Book value of the car they bought. The cars it sells, all used, are bought and stored by Carvana in three large warehouses, like Amazon Fulfillment Centers.

But what happens if you get your car and something isn’t right? Whether it smells funky or doesn’t drive like you thought it would, Carvana will take the car back before seven days pass.

In fact, they call the customer on the sixth day to see how everything is working out, Keeton said.

“When we built (Carvana), we wanted to be able to give customers control,” he said. “Our plan is to bring the new way to buy a car to as many people as possible.”