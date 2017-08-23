Quantcast

Md. nonprofit CAMI launches cyber jobs platform

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2017

The nonprofit Cybersecurity Association of Maryland Inc. announced Wednesday the launch of Maryland Cyber Jobs, an online jobs platform in partnership with Maryland-based firm SkillSmart. The program addresses the shortage across all industry sectors in finding qualified candidates for Maryland cybersecurity positions. Using a skills-based methodology tailored to each hiring entity, MCJ reduces the time, effort ...

