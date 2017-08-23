Quantcast

Walmart joins forces with Google on voice-activated shopping

By: Associated Press Anne D'Innocenzio August 23, 2017

NEW YORK — Walmart is diving into voice-activated shopping. But unlike online leader Amazon, it's not doing it alone. The world's largest retailer said Wednesday it's working with Google to offer hundreds of thousands of items from laundry detergent to Legos for voice shopping through Google Assistant. The capability will be available in late September. It's Google's ...

