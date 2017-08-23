Quantcast

Warschawski named 2017 US Small Firm of the Year finalist

By: Daily Record Staff August 23, 2017

Baltimore-based advertising and public relations firm Warschawski has been named a national finalist for U.S. Small Firm of the Year by PR News. Warschawski was selected from a national pool of applicants based on creativity, ingenuity and bottom-line efficacy of its integrated marketing campaigns, consistent year-over-year client growth and retention and award-winning workplace culture. This is the ...

