BRTB seeks comments on funding for transportation projects

The Baltimore Regional Transportation Board is taking comments on funding updates to the 2018-2021 Transportation Improvement Program for the Interstate 695 drainage improvement project at Cromwell Bridge Road through Sept. 25. The board is scheduled to vote on the TIP amendment Sept. 26 at 9 a.m. The 2018-2021 TIP is the list of regional transportation projects requesting federal funding in the near term. It includes more than $3 billion in proposed ...