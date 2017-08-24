Quantcast

BRTB seeks comments on funding for transportation projects

By: Daily Record Staff August 24, 2017

The Baltimore Regional Transportation Board is taking comments on funding updates to the 2018-2021 Transportation Improvement Program for the Interstate 695 drainage improvement project at Cromwell Bridge Road through Sept. 25. The board is scheduled to vote on the TIP amendment Sept. 26 at 9 a.m. The 2018-2021 TIP is the list of regional transportation projects requesting federal funding in the near term. It includes more than $3 billion in proposed ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo