Fire rips through apartment building in western Maryland

By: Associated Press August 24, 2017

HAGERSTOWN — Authorities say a fire ripped through an apartment building in western Maryland, displacing dozens of people. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's office says the fire late Tuesday in the three-story apartment building in Hagerstown started when lightning struck the roof. The fire marshal's office says no injuries have been reported, and all 74 residents ...

