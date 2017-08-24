Quantcast

Hogan, CMS announce draft agreement for all-payer extension

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter August 24, 2017

Maryland has reached a draft agreement to extend the state's all-payer demonstration project with the federal government, Gov. Larry Hogan and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced Thursday. The current all-payer model was put into place in 2014 with a focus on bringing down costs at hospitals using global budgets in order to prioritize ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo