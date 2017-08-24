Quantcast

Howard Co. lawmakers seek repeal of $90M for Columbia redevelopment

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer August 24, 2017

Two Howard County Council members want to repeal an authorization for $90 million in public financing for infrastructure projects associated with Howard Hughes Corp.’s massive redevelopment of the Crescent District in downtown Columbia. Councilman Calvin Ball and Councilwoman Jen Terrasa announced their intentions Thursday to file the legislation because public funds will no longer be used ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo