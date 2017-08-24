Kelly Frager | Bluewater Advisory

Bluewater Advisory , a Sykesville-based talent management and leadership development company, announced that Kelly Frager will join the firm as principal, effective Sept. 5. Frager is merging her business of nearly 10 years, Etiquette for Everyday, an etiquette consulting and coaching business, with Bluewater.

As principal at Bluewater, she will partner directly with clients to understand their training and development needs, identify human capital challenges and create opportunities to foster excellence in the organization through people. One of Frager’s primary focuses will be corporate training.

With a background in corporate training and human resources, Frager holds a Bachelor of Science from Penn State University and a Master of Science in human resources development from Johns Hopkins University. She is also a certified etiquette instructor through the International School of Protocol.

