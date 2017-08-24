Quantcast

Md., 8 other Northeast states agree to power plant carbon cuts

By: Associated Press Mary Esch August 24, 2017

States in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, including Maryland, have agreed to reduce the cap on power plant carbon emissions an additional 30 percent below 2020 levels by 2030.

