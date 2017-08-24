Quantcast

Peer pressure, applied well, boosts your financial health

By: Associated Press Amrita Jayakumar, NerdWallet August 24, 2017

When you're training for a fitness goal, a workout buddy can be your best asset. She's the one who cheers you on good days and pushes you on bad days. When you're working to reach a financial goal, friends can be equally helpful. Peers can influence how much you save for retirement, determine when you choose to ...

