Quantcast

Baltimore attorney dons judge’s robes part-time in Army appeals court

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 24, 2017

Attorneys do not often author opinions as an appellate judge one week and defend clients the next. But that will be Baltimore attorney Steven H. Levin’s life for the next three years while he serves on the U.S. Army Court of Criminal Appeals. Levin began his stint on the court, which reviews certain court martial convictions, ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo