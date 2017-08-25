Quantcast

Insurer exposed customer HIV statuses in clear envelope windows

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Samantha Schmidt August 25, 2017

Health insurance company Aetna "stunned" some of its customers last month when it accidentally made their HIV statuses visible from the outside of envelopes, two legal groups said Thursday. The letters, which contained information about changes in pharmacy benefits and access to HIV medications, were sent to about 12,000 customers across multiple states, Aetna confirmed in ...

