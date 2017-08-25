Quantcast

Hogan appoints judges in Baltimore city, Kent Co.

By: Daily Record Staff August 25, 2017

Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday appointed Dana M. Middleton and Harris P. Murphy to fill vacancies on the circuit courts in Baltimore city and Kent County, respectively. Middleton is an assistant attorney general in the agency's Criminal Division, Organized Crime Unit. She previously worked as a prosecutor in Baltimore. She earned her law degree from George ...

