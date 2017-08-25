Marsha Thompson | Berkshire Hathaway Realty

Marsha Thompson has joined Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Homesale Realty as a Realtor and member of the Fredeking Barton Team. She will specialize in residential sales throughout the greater Baltimore area and surrounding counties.

Thompson, a resident of greater Baltimore for more than 35 years, began her professional sales career in Baltimore after graduating from McDaniel College.

Thompson is a member of the National Association of Realtors, the Maryland Association of Realtors and the Greater Baltimore Board of Realtors. She is an active member of Women in Technology, the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association, and the Catonsville Chamber of Commerce as well as other nonprofit entities.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.