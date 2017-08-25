Quantcast

Md. high court clarifies signatures’ placement on wills

Witnesses need not sign on same or attached page as testator

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer August 25, 2017

A widow will remain essentially shut out of her husband’s will after Maryland’s top court unanimously upheld the document's validity despite the alleged failure of two witnesses to sign it on the same or a physically attached page as her spouse. In its 7-0 decision Thursday, the Court of Appeals said Maryland law does not require ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo