Md. trade mission to South Korea set for next month

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter August 25, 2017

Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan, state Secretary of State John Wobensmith and Deputy Commerce Secretary Benjamin Wu will head to South Korea next month for a diplomatic and trade mission to develop the state's economic relationship with the country. The Sept. 1-9 trip will include two days for travel at a cost between $85,000 and $95,000. “We ...

